Dutch Netflix series Undercover to get feature film follow up

The Dutch-language Netflix series Undercover will soon get a movie spinoff focused on the character Ferry Bouman, played by actor Frank Lammers, Netflix announced on Twitter on Wednesday. The movie's title is Ferry, and Undercover co-star Elise Schaap will also be in the film as Ferry's wife.

"It is unbelievable that there is going to be a Netflix feature film about Ferry Bouman. It feels a bit like a dream come true," Lammers said in a statement. The film will take place in Bouman's early years as a drug lord, whereas the series features Bouman later as the head of a criminal organization and ecstasy drug ring. The show depicts an undercover police operation to infiltrate the organization and Bouman's life.

"The story starts in 2006 in the city of Amsterdam. Ferry Bouman works for drug lord Ralph Brink, a powerful criminal and Ferry's mentor," Netflix said in a statement sent to NL Times. "One day the gang is brutally mugged and Ralph's son is severely injured. When all leads point to a group of campers in Brabant, Ferry is sent out to find the perpetrators. After years of absence, Ferry returns to his beloved Brabant, which he had fled many years before. The difficult reunion with his estranged family, the return to the camper life he had forsaken and the meeting with his charming neighbor Danielle all gradually crawl under Ferry's skin."

"It is going to be so exciting to go back to the beginning when Danielle and Ferry first met. We are really looking forward to it," Schaap stated.

Last year Undercover was the most popular television show on Netflix among Dutch viewers. "After the great success of Undercover season 1, we felt the fans needed more of Ferry and Danielle. We are very excited to continue our investment in great local content and work with De Mensen to bring the story to life," said Lina Brouneus, Director of Co-Production & Acquisition at Netflix.

Netflix did not say when the movie will start production or be released. Ferry was written by Undercover showrunner Nico Moolenaar and Bart Uytdenhouwen, with Undercover series 2 director Cecilia Verheyden set to direct the film.