New dates for Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam; Finale on May 22 next year

The organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam announced the new dates for the music festival. The contest will be held in Ahoy between May 18 and 22 next year, with semi-finals happening on May 18 and 20, and the final on May 22, NOS reports.

The Eurovision Song Contest was supposed to be held in Rotterdam this year, but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus.

So far little is know about the details of the performances on the new dates. The slogan and theme will still be 'Open Up'. But wat other elements will be transferred to next year is not yet clear. "The decor at least, because that was already ready," producer Sietse Bakker said to NOS. "What else of course depends on what is possible at that time, on the availability of a those involved, and what suits the new zeitgeist."

Jeangu Macrooy will still be the Dutch participant and he will perform in the final - as the participant of the host country he can skip the semi-finals. He will have to sing a different song than Grow, the entry for this year's canceled edition, because the Eurovision rules require that.