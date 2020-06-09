Maddie McCann suspect investigated in Rotterdam boy's 1995 disappearance

Dutch police are investigating a possible connection between the German man suspected in the high-profile kidnapping and possible murder of British toddler Maddie McCann in Portugal in 2007, and the disappearance of 7-year-old Jaïr Soares on a Zuid-Holland beach in 1995. A police cold case team in The Hague are in liaison with police in Germany, according to the newspaper De Telegraaf.

"We will soon be talking to our German colleagues. It is not yet clear how this will take place and when that will be," a spokesperson explained.

Jaïr Soares, the Rotterdam boy whose disappearance from a beach near the Zuid-Holland town of Monster caused a national stir, has been missing since August 1995. According to reports, he was last seen after having finished eating his french fries before the rest of his family, and venturing out onto the beach to play alone.

"His disappearance is still causing a big impact. Because the case is still open, many people are thinking about it. We have also received more than ten tips in recent days from people who point out a possible link between the Maddie suspect and the disappearance of Jaïr," said the cold case team spokesperson.

According to German media, Christian B. is thought to have been involved in seventeen crimes, including a number of sexual offenses. After the McCann case was reopened last year, police discovered links between Christian B., a 42-year-old German man believed to have been in Portugal when the young girl went missing, and a possible accomplice in the area of her disappearance.

However, Christian B.'s possible link to Jaïr has not been revealed.