World's largest container ship docks in Rotterdam
The HMM Algeciras, the largest containership in the world, docked at the port of Rotterdam on Wednesday afternoon. The Korean ship is 400 meters long and 51 meters wide - about the size of 3.5 football pitches. It is carrying a record 19,621 containers, which is still 4 thousand less than its capacity.
The ship docked in the Amaliahaven in the Maasvlakte to unload containers at Rotterdam World Gateway. It has a capacity of 23,964 TUE, which stands for Twenty feet Equivalent Unit and expresses the number of standard containers the ship can transport.
The HMM Algeciras will depart Rotterdam again at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 6.
Op de sleepboot Rotterdam van Boluda Towage. De sleepboot brengt de HMM Algeciras, het grootste containerschip ter wereld, naar de Prinses Amiliahaven op de Tweede Maasvlakte pic.twitter.com/1uTruMsmGG
— Mike Bos (@Mike__Bos) June 3, 2020
Een warm welkom van @HavenRotterdam voor de HMM Algeciras, het grootste containerschip ter wereld. Het schip ligt bijna in de Prinses Amaliahaven op de Tweede Maasvlakte. pic.twitter.com/hgU8t9v7bn
— Mike Bos (@Mike__Bos) June 3, 2020