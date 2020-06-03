Local man killed as paraglider crashes into corn field

A paraglider died after crashing in a corn field just outside the Gelderland town of Didam on Tuesday evening, the Gelderland police said. Witnesses summoned the emergency services, but the pilot had already succumbed to their injuries by the time first responders arrived.

Police said a 55-year-old man from Didam was piloting the vehicle, which some media outlets identified as a powered paraglider driven by a small engine. Records show the crash happened near the intersection of Avesaetweg and Greffelkampseweg just before 8:30 p.m.

The incident sent paramedics, police, and firefighters racing to the scene. A trauma team was also dispatched by helicopter, but by 9:20 p.m. the victim had died.

No further details were released about his identity. The cause of the accident is not yet known.

Police in Gelderland said The aviation police are investigating.