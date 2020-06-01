Mouth masks compulsory on public transit from today

Starting today, it is mandatory to wear a mouth mask on buses, trains, trams, subways and any other form of public transit in the Netherlands. Those who do not wear a mask, will be fined 95 euros. Traveling with public transit is still meant for only necessary trips at this stage of the coronavirus lockdown.

Masks on public transit is meant as an extra measure against the spread of the coronavirus as social distancing is not always possible on buses and trains. NS used green stickers to show travelers where they can sit on the train while still keeping some distance from fellow travelers. Social distancing reduced the rail company's capacity to around 40 percent of normal.

Travelers do not have to wear masks on stations, stops and platforms, but there they do have to keep 1.5 meters apart. The transit companies also worked hard to make sure travelers are aware that they must keep 1.5 meters apart and of other measures by placing signs at stations.

NS will run largely according to its usual schedule from Tuesday.