By Janene Pieters on June 1, 2020 - 15:10
Cop arrested for money laundering, drug possession
A police officer was arrested on Monday morning on suspicion of "committing crimes, including money laundering and the possession of narcotics", the police said in a statement. The officer is also suspected of serious dereliction of duty.
The suspected officer worked in the Noord-Nederland unit. In addition to being arrested, the officer was also suspended. The investigation against them is ongoing.
"The police are not making any further announcements at this time."