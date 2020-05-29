Summery Pentecost weekend ahead; high temperatures and plenty of sunshine

A wonderfully summery Pentecost weekend lies ahead for the Netherlands, according to Weeronline. "The sun will work overtime and the temperature can rise to summer values," the weather service said. Perfect weather for the terraces reopening on Monday.

Saturday will see plenty of sunshine, with only a few cumulus clouds in the east of the country. Maximums will range between 21 degrees in the north to up to 26 degrees in the south. Along the coast will feel cooler, due to a fairly strong northeasterly wind. The sunny and warm weather will last into the evening, making it ideal for outdoor dining, the weather service said. Whit Sunday will also be sunny, dry and warm with maximums between 21 and 24 degrees.

"Terrace owners and terrace enthusiasts could not have wished for better weather" for terraces reopening at noon on Monday, according to Weeronline. The sun will shine abundantly with temperatures in the the low twenties. The south, middle and east of the country may even see a summery 25 degrees.

With the abundant sunshine, there is also a risk of sunburn. The UV index will be 6 or 7 throughout the weekend, meaning you can burn within 10 minutes. So remember to wear sunscreen. Also remember to avoid crowds and social distance.