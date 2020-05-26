€2.4 million in cash found inside Amsterdam home

A search of a home in Amsterdam Oost led to the discovery of 2.4 million euros in cash. The Zeeburgereiland home was raided last week as part of a money laundering investigation, police said.

It started on Friday evening when police officers stopped a car on IJburglaan and detained a suspect in their case. The 29-year-old Amsterdam man was taken into custody.

Officers then were given permission by the prosecutor’s office later that night to search the home on Eef Kamerbeekstraat. The connection between the suspect and the home was not revealed to the public.

“During the search, some 2.4 million euros in cash and a money counter were seized,” police said. “In an investigation into money laundering, a search is often not the final piece of the puzzle, but rather the starting point. The investigation in this case therefore continues unabated.”

They added that it showed how a cooperative effort with the prosecutor’s office made it more effective to tackling organized crime.

The 29-year-old was remanded into custody this week. A magistrate ordered him to stay behind bars for at least the next two weeks when another hearing will be held about his case.