Four arrested for kidnapping 65-year-old woman in Rotterdam

Two men and two women were arrested last week in connection with the February kidnapping of a 65-year-old Rotterdam woman. All four suspects were remanded into custody, police said on Friday, while prosecutors and officers press ahead with their investigation.

The alleged kidnapping took place on the Eliotplaats in Rotterdam on February 9 when the woman was taken in a van and held captive. “On February 11, a ransom was paid and the kidnappers released the woman on a public road in Zaandam,” police stated.

Investigators now say that the woman was held hostage at a home in the Noord-Holland village of Wormer. In the months since the kidnapping, the police focused more attention on the four suspects that were placed behind bars.

The four suspects were arrested in Amsterdam, Hilversum, and Wormer. More arrests are possible, police said.