Warmest day of the week; Temps up to 28ºC expected

Ascension Day today may be the first official summer's day of the year in the Netherlands. The sunny and dry day will see maximums between 23 and 28 degrees, according to Weerplaza. If thermometers climb to 25 degrees in De Bilt, the official summer's day is a fact.

Perfect weather to spend the day outside, but Netherlands residents are warned to adhere to the rules in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Stay 1.5 meters apart and avoid crowds. Watersports enthusiasts are also warned that while the weather may be warm, the open water is still cold. And due to the coronavirus crisis, lifeguards are not present everywhere.

Beach goers will be allowed to use the public bathrooms, according to De stentor. But beach tents and restaurants are still closed, except for takeaways. Renting beach beds are also not yet allowed. This is to prevent crowds.

While the dry and warm weather is great for spending out doors, concerns about drought are rising. The national committee for water distribution LCW expects that the water levels in large rivers like the Rijn, Waal, and IJssel will drop to very low levels in June, NOS reports. It rained very little this spring, and hardly any showers are expected in the coming weeks. A ban on irrigating from ditches and streams is already in place for the east and south of the country.

The precipitation deficit currently stans at 120 millimeters. There is much less rain than average, currently even less than in the same period of 1976, when the Netherlands faced a record drought. Whether this year will break that record remains to be seen, as rainfall shortage is tracked from April to September.

Friday will be a bit cooler than today, with maximums around 19 degrees. The weekend will see maximums between 16 and 18 degrees, normal for the time of year, according to Weerplaza.