Drones deployed in search for missing surfer

The police are using drones to search for the body of a missing 23-year-old surfer from Delft, one of five men who drowned in the North Sea near Scheveningen last week Monday. The police are assisting a team from the search and rescue society SAR in the search.

A group of water sports enthusiasts got into trouble in the sea near Scheveningen last week Monday. Seven people were rescued from the water on Monday evening, two of whom succumbed to their injuries. The bodies of another two surfers were recovered a day later. The body of the 23-year-old man from Delft was also spotted, but could not be recovered.

Emergency services spent the rest of the week looking or the young man's body, until the Dutch rescue society called off the search on Friday. Over the weekend the police asked water sports enthusiasts to keep an eye out for the missing man's surfboard, as this could provide a clue as to where his body could be.