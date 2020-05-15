Dutch PM visited memorial for drowned surfers; search for 5th victim halted

Prime Minister Mark Rutte paid a visit to the memorial site for five drowned water sports enthusiasts in Scheveningen on Tuesday evening, one day after they drowned. It was a short, unofficial visit, his spokesperson said to RTL Nieuws. "He came by to show his support and commitment."

A group of surfers and swimmers got in trouble in the North Sea near Scheveningen on Monday evening. Seven people were taken out of the water that evening. Two men from The Hague, aged 30 and 38, succumbed to their injuries. Another was hospitalized.

On Tuesday emergency services found and recovered the bodies of a 24-year-old man from The Hague and a 22-year-old man from Delft. They also spotted the body of the fifth victim, a 23-year-old man from Delft, but could not recover it.

After two more days of searching, the search for his boy was called off on Thursday evening.