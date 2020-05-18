Teacher, partner killed in "family drama" in Brabant town

Two people found dead in a home on De Hooijmijt in the Noord-Brabant town of Made on Friday were identified as the residents of the home - a teacher at local primary school De Stuifhoek and her partner. According to the police, they were killed in a "family drama". The mayor of Drimmelen, which covers Made, called it "a drama in the relational sphere".

The police responded to the home at around 9:30 a.m. on Friday and found the two people dead inside. "In the past few days, forensic specialists have conducted trace evidence investigations in the home and the criminal investigation department spoke with various parties involved. This extensive investigation showed that this was a family drama," the police said in a statement on Sunday.

"A tragic event that is hard to understand and has a major impact on those who are left behind," mayor Gert de Kok of Drimmelen said. "First of all their family, but I am also thinking of friends, colleagues, local residents in the new neighborhood where they only lived for a short time. It also means that the pupils, parents and team of primary school De Stuifhoek are confronted with the loss of their teacher."

The municipality and aid services will assist those involved wherever possible, the mayor said. "I wish them a lot of strength in the coming period."