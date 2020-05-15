Two bodies found in home in Brabant town

Two people were found dead in a home in the Noord-Brabant town of Made, the police said in a statement. The home and surroundings were cordoned off as a possible crime scene while police investigate the victims' cause of death.

Police officers, three ambulances, and a trauma team in a helicopter were all sent to the home on De Hooijmijt shortly before 9:30 a.m. A police spokesperson told Hart van Nederland that the authorities were called when no one answered a knock on the door.

All scenarios are still being considered, including accidental deaths and involvement in a crime. So far no details were released regarding the victims' identity.