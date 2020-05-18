Holiday week to be sunny and warm; Up to 29°C on Ascension Day

The Netherlands can look forward to sunny spring weather this week, with maximums climbing every day to a peak on Ascension day on Thursday. On that day thermometers will top 25 degrees in many places, with the southeast of the country even hitting 29 degrees Celsius, Weeroline expects. The weekend will be somewhat cooler, with a chance of showers.

Monday and Tuesday will see plenty of sunshine, with only some cumulus clouds, and maximums between 20 and 23 degrees. Wednesday will also be predominantly sunny, though inland there may be more clouds than on the previous days. The maximum on Wednesday will range between 20 and 25 degrees.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week. The sun will shine aplenty and maximum temperatures will range between 24 and 28 degrees. The southeast may even see thermometers climb to 29 degrees. "This means that there is a good chance this will be one of the hottest Ascension Days ever measured," the weather service said.

After Ascension Day, the weather will cool down somewhat, with the transition to cooler weather maybe accompanied by some rain and thunderstorms. Maximums will range between 21 and 26 degrees on Friday, and between 17 and 23 degrees the rest of the weekend. The days will be a mix of sunshine and cumulus clouds, with an increasing chance of showers.