More Covid-19 patients in ICU for first time in 36 days

There were three more Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care on Sunday, the first day-to-day increase since April 11. The slight increase followed a week where the volume of Covid-19 patients in ICU fell by over 35 percent.

“After the rapid decrease last week, the number of ICU patients stabilized over the past 24 hours. The next few days will show whether the decline continues,” said Ernst Kuipers, who leads acute care providers in the Netherlands.

The slight increase brought the country’s total number of Covid-19 patients in ICU up to 349. For the most part, intensive care units were operating at a normal capacity, with 482 patients being treated for something other than the coronavirus disease.

The Netherlands has sent 2,836 people to ICU for Covid-19 since the end of February, of which 788 have died, and 1,116 have fully recovered. Another 560 were released from ICU but still required treatment in another ward, according to figures from intensive care nonprofit NICE.