There were 346 people being treated in intensive care for Covid-19 on Saturday, 32 fewer than the previous day. The 8.5 percent decrease was the second in a row to far outpace earlier projections by the patient coordination office LCPS.

“The number of Covid ICU patients has decreased by 36 percent in the past week, relatively faster than in the previous three weeks,” said Ernst Kuipers, from the Dutch acute care network.

The country has sent 2,828 patients with Covid-19 to intensive care since the end of February, of which 789 have died. However, by midway through April, ICUs began reporting that patient recoveries were outpacing cases with a fatal outcome, according to ICU data from nonprofit organization NICE.

As of Saturday, 1,108 former ICU patients were fully discharged from the hospital, and 560 were being cared for in other wards.

All but three of the current Covid patients in iCU were being treated in Dutch hospitals. The remainder were still being cared for in Germany, which played an important role in relieving pressure on medical centers in the Netherlands since the beginning of April.

“That faster decrease is beneficial for resuming other care,” Kuipers said. Intensive care patients without the coronavirus disease totaled 522.