Artworks from Dutch museums to appear on public advertising boards

Because museums are still closed due to the coronavirus crisis, the Rembrandt Foundation teamed up with various outdoor media operators to bring art to the public in a different way. Public favorites from the Netherlands' collection, like Rembrandt's Titan from the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen or 14th century Japanese Temple Guards from the Rijksmuseum, will be shown on thousands of bus shelters and digital advertising screens, the foundation announced.

The Rembrandt Foundation, which is committed to protecting and enriching the Netherlands Collection. is working with Clear Channel, Ocean Outdoor, and Hillenaar Outdoor for this initiative. The aim is to "support museums and at the same time allow a larger audience to come into contact with highlights from our joint art collection," the foundation said.

The chosen artworks were submitted by art lovers to the foundation's 'Art that stays with you' campaign. "Their often personal explanations show the power of art, how it moves and fascinates. The knowledge that this art is also there in difficult times and is waiting for a reunion, is a comfort," said Fusien Bijl de Vroe, director of the Rembrandt foundation.

"Now that the advertising is under considerable pressure, we are happy to offer these types of initiatives a platform," said Raymond van Kasterop of Clear Channel Netherlands. "In addition, we make the street scene a bit more beautiful with it."