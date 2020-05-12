Search for missing surfers near Scheveningen resumed

Emergency services resumed their search for three surfers missing in the North Sea near Scheveningen on Tuesday morning, local safety region Veiligheidsregio Haaglanden reported. The search started just before 7:00 a.m., once it was light enough to see.

Seven people were taken from the water on Monday evening. Despite attempts to resuscitate, two of them died. A third person was taken to hospital. Information gotten from this group indicated that at least one person is still missing. Two other people were also spotted in the water. They may have left the water under their own power. But as this is not certain, the emergency services are also searching for them.

The group of surfers and swimmers ran into problems at around 6:45 p.m. on Monday near the Havenhoofd in Scheveningen. The rescue operation was complicated by a strong wind and a rough sea, which caused a lot of foam on the water and beach. The search for the last three missing people was halted for the night at around 10:45 p.m.

Mayor Johan Remkes of The Hague expressed his condolences on Monday evening. "When a group of people went surfing early in the evening, no one expected that some would not come home," he said in a written statement. "I speak on behalf of every Hagenaar and every Scheveninger when I say that we sympathize deeply and stand with their loved ones."