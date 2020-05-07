Cold Mother's Day expected after warm Saturday

The Netherlands is in for a confusing weekend, weather wise. Saturday is expected to be nice and warm, with maximums between 19 and 25 degrees. But Mother's Day on Sunday will be rainy and cold, with thermometers only climbing to between 9 and 14 degrees, according to Weeronline. "Those 10 degrees makes the difference between a t-shirt and a winter jacket," the weather service said.

The sudden cold weather is due to a cold wind blowing from the North Pole over the Netherlands. The sun will also take a big step back. Thursday is still bright and sunny, but it will grow increasingly cloudy as Sunday approaches. "Add to that a moderate to quite strong wind and the spring seems to have disappeared for a while," Weeronline said.

The cold weather on Sunday is striking, as Mother's Day tended to by summery and warm in the Netherlands so far this century. On the Mother's Days in 2000, 2001, 2008, 2011, and 2016, thermometers climbed to 25 or above in De Bilt. While only 2005, 2010 and 2014 had cold Mother's Days with temps around 12 degrees.