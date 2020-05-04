Video: Dolphin guided back to ocean after visit to Amsterdam port

By Janene Pieters on May 4, 2020 - 13:00
Dolphin guided from the IJmuiden port in Amsterdam back towards the sea, 2 May 2020
Dolphin guided from the IJmuiden port in Amsterdam back towards the sea, 2 May 2020SOSDolfijn, @SOSDolfijnTwitter

A dolphin was spotted swimming in the IJmuiden port in Amsterdam on Sunday. With some major effort, SOS Dolfijn managed to guide the animal back to the ocean, the rescue organization for sea animals said on Twitter.

SOS Dolfijn can't say for certain that the dolphin isn't still swimming around the Dutch coast and calls on people who may encounter it not to try to interact with the dolphin and to notify the organization.

According to SOS Dolfijn, the dolphin followed a ship from France into the Amsterdam port. The sailors on the ship said that the dolphin had been following them for three days. 

After going to the port to check on the dolphin and assess the situation, the organization decided that its best option was to try and guide the animal back to the ocean with a ship. And with hours of effort and the help of towing ship Tromp, foundation In de Noordzee, the port authorities, and the lock watchers, they managed to do just that.

"The dolphin swum through the lock of IJmuiden and was guided towards the sea. The dolphin hung around the buoys between the piers in the harbor mouth for a while. But from that point on, access to the sea is easily for the animal," SOS Dolfijn said. 

