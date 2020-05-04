Video: Dolphin guided back to ocean after visit to Amsterdam port

A dolphin was spotted swimming in the IJmuiden port in Amsterdam on Sunday. With some major effort, SOS Dolfijn managed to guide the animal back to the ocean, the rescue organization for sea animals said on Twitter.

SOS Dolfijn can't say for certain that the dolphin isn't still swimming around the Dutch coast and calls on people who may encounter it not to try to interact with the dolphin and to notify the organization.

According to SOS Dolfijn, the dolphin followed a ship from France into the Amsterdam port. The sailors on the ship said that the dolphin had been following them for three days.

Vanochtend is er bij SOS Dolfijn een bijzondere melding binnen gekomen. Een tuimelaar dolfijn is de haven van IJmuiden ingezwommen. Het dier volgt al 3 dagen een zeilschip afkomstig vanuit Frankrijk. De dolfijn is mee gezwommen tot aan Amsterdam. https://t.co/06sLnTUQgu pic.twitter.com/KWGWi8oPLq — SOSDolfijn (@SOSDolfijn) May 2, 2020

De tuimelaar dolfijn bevindt zich nog steeds in de Amsterdamse haven. Het team van SOS Dolfijn is ter plaatse en gaat ook vandaag bekijken welke hulp geboden kan worden. We verzoeken iedereen om NIET naar de havens te komen! #StayHome #tuimelaardolfijn pic.twitter.com/xSkLJptGdj — SOSDolfijn (@SOSDolfijn) May 3, 2020

After going to the port to check on the dolphin and assess the situation, the organization decided that its best option was to try and guide the animal back to the ocean with a ship. And with hours of effort and the help of towing ship Tromp, foundation In de Noordzee, the port authorities, and the lock watchers, they managed to do just that.

Op dit moment doen we een poging de dolfijn de haven uit te begeleiden. Of dit gaat lukken is natuurlijk de vraag..... 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/vGb02A6iY8 — SOSDolfijn (@SOSDolfijn) May 3, 2020

"The dolphin swum through the lock of IJmuiden and was guided towards the sea. The dolphin hung around the buoys between the piers in the harbor mouth for a while. But from that point on, access to the sea is easily for the animal," SOS Dolfijn said.