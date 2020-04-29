Students in financial trouble; unions again call for aid

The coronavirus crisis left many students in financial trouble and they urgently need help, student unions LSVB and FNV Young & United said again on Tuesday. The unions received reports of 1,600 students who can no longer afford groceries or their rents, NOS reports.

Many students have flexible work and have been struggling with no work or income for two months, according to the unions. Flexible workers are always the first to go when a company faces difficult times. And these side jobs have become increasingly important for students, especially since the introduction of the loan system. On average, students are now missing out on 530 euros a month, the unions said.

This is not the first time LSVB and FVN Young & United called the government to aid students in trouble. In fact, they've called for help once a week since the start of April. This latest appeal likely has to do with the fact that there is a debate on students' position in the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Dutch parliament, on Tuesday.