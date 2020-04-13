More students facing financial problems due to Covid-19, student assoc. says

Student union LSVB received over 1,300 reports of students who have run into financial problems as a result of the coronavirus, chairman Alex Tess Rutten said on Reporter Radio on Sunday. He called the reports "only the tip of the iceberg", Metro reports.

According to LSVB, the main reason behind the financial problems is that that many students lost their side jobs due to restrictions in place to curb the spread of Covid-19. "The loan system makes students more dependent on side jobs. A side job is responsible for 43 percent of students' income on average," Rutten said.

According to the union, employers have little inclination to keep students and other flexible workers on, or to guarantee their income.