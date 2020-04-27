Man held for stabbing woman, 73, dies in police custody

A 34-year-old man died in police custody in Amsterdam early Monday morning, police said in a statement. He was being kept in a holding cell on suspicion of stabbing an older woman in Amsterdam-Noord, and later died at a hospital.

The 73-year-old woman was heard calling for help Sunday morning at about 10:10 a.m. She was found with knife wounds by local residents on the Kometensingel, who called police for assistance.

The younger man was taken into custody at a house nearby, with police saying the case was likely domestic in nature.

"The suspect was taken to the cell complex where he became unwell. He was then taken to hospital, where he died later in the night," police said.

An investigation is ongoing to determine if anyone was at fault for the man's death while he was in custody.