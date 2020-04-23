Record number of discrimination reports last year; hundreds about Nashville declaration

Last year the College of Human Rights received 4,730 questions and reports related to discrimination, breaking 2018's record of 4,583. Hundreds of those reports were about the Nashville declaration, that caused an uproar in the Netherlands early last year. The figures show that discrimination is still "major, serious problem", according to Adriana van Dooijeweert, chair of the College, NOS reports.

The Nashville declaration rejects homosexuality and transgender people, among other things. The pamphlet was signed by hundreds of Dutch last year, including pastors and SGP leader Kees van der Staaij. In a counter reaction, rainbow flags were hung all over the country, including by churches. Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the pamphlet "really terrible".

The College of Human Rights received 440 complaints about the declaration, mainly from people in the LGBTQ community who felt hurt by the remarks in it.

The College also receive 209 complaints about the Netherlands' vaccination policy, many regarding the decision to allow daycare centers to refuse unvaccinated children. Parents complained, among other things, that their objections to vaccination were not taken seriously by politicians and the media.

There were also 135 reports about fertility treatment policy. Zorginstituut Nederland decided last year to only reimburse fertility treatments for couples who both have medical problems. Resulting in single women and lesbian couples not being reimbursed for their treatment.

Most of the complaints filed last year regarded discrimination on the basis of gender, disability, or chronic illness. There were fewer reports from young people experiencing discrimination due to their non-Western name. According to Van Dooijeweer, this is because they often feel that reporting will make no difference.