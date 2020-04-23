Friesland woman found murdered in her home

Police in Friesland said a woman in the village of Oppenhuizen was found murdered in her home on Thursday. A person of interest was taken into custody in the vicinity of the woman's home soon after her death, police confirm. The man and the victim knew each other, police said.

The incident was reported to police at around 2:30 p.m., after which a trauma team was dispatched to a home on the H.S. Reinardastrjitte along with an ambulance. Once on scene, officers and paramedics found the victim still alive, but in critical condition.

"She was resuscitated, but that didn't help," the police reported. "Shortly thereafter, the woman died of her injuries."

The man was being held on suspicion of involvement in the incident. Police said the incident likely occurred "within the relationship sphere".

Police reported that an "extensive" forensic investigation has been started at the scene of the crime.