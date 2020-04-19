Daily Covid-19 hospitalizations, deaths continue to subside; Death toll hits 3,684

At least 21 people who tested positive for coronavirus died on Saturday, and 46 were hospitalized, according to preliminary data provided by public health agency RIVM. The figures show that 83 fatal cases in total were recorded by the agency leading up to early Sunday morning, with those deaths taking place between March 17 through early Sunday morning.

The daily number of people with coronavirus who have died has fallen steadily since March 31. The downward trend in new hospitalizations began a week earlier, with intensive care units apparently getting the situation more and more under control.

There were 1,201 patients being treated in intensive care units on Saturday evening, a drop of 34 from the day before. It continues a week where the number of patients in ICU decreased daily, a trend that began around April 10.

It was a good sign that hospitals could again begin treating patients with illnesses other than Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus. "The number of non-COVID patients in the ICUs is still unchanged at 356. Usually there are around 800," said acute care network leader Ernst Kuipers.

Of the 1,201 Covid-19 patients from the Netherlands, 52 were being treated in German hospitals. Preliminary figures from intensive care association NICE showed that of 2,600 Covid-19 patients treated in intensive care since the end of February, over 350 have been released from hospital and about 550 have been transferred to other departments. Over 550 have died.

In total, 3,684 people who tested positive for the virus have died, and 9,704 people have been hospitalized. The figures release by the RIVM show that a total of 110 more hospital cases were linked to the virus, dating back to March 25, compared to data released on Saturday.

Some 32,655 people have tested positive in the Netherlands for a coronavirus infection. Roughly 155 thousand people had been tested as of Friday morning, with new data about the number of weekend tests conducted expected to be released on Monday.