Teen dies from Covid-19 in Netherlands; Youngest case yet as deaths top 3,600

The youngest person known to have died in the Netherlands from coronavirus disease Covid-19 was between the ages of 15 and 19. That young, male patient had underlying health ailments which contributed to the death, said public health agency RIVM. At least 232 people in that age group have tested positive for coronavirus, of which 21 have required treatment in a hospital.

So far, 48 people who tested positive for coronavirus are known to have died on Friday, and another 51 were hospitalized, according to statistics released on Saturday by the RIVM. Some 3,601 people in the country have died, and 9,594 have been hospitalized since the coronavirus pandemic was known to have spread to the Netherlands at the end of February.

Saturday's data includes a total of 142 newly-reported fatal cases from March 27 through Friday, April 17. The country has seen a relatively stable decline in fatalities linked to coronavirus since March 31, when 165 people died in an unfortunate single-day record.

The country has also seen a consistent decline in new coronavirus patient hospitalizations since March 24. On that date, 559 people were hospitalized. The data revealed on Saturday showed that the country had a total of 129 more hospitalizations since the pandemic began, with those 129 patients first receiving treatment as far back as March 21.

To date, 31,589 people have tested positive for coronavirus, an increase of 1,140 from figures released on Friday. As of early Friday nearly 155 thousand people had been tested for the virus.