Two Amsterdam ATMs bombed in robbery attempts

A Rabobank ATM on Osdorpplein in Amsterdam was blown open early on Monday morning. There was also an attempted ATM bombing on an ING machine at an Albert Heijn on Oostelijke Eilanden. The police are investigating both incidents.

The bombing on Osdorpplein happened at 4:22 a.m. Photos from the scene show a hole where an ATM used to be, and a second ATM severely damaged. Whether any cash was stolen, is unclear.

Exactly what time the attempted bombing on Oostelijke Eilanden happened is not clear. Alarms went off at 4:42 a.m. and then again at 6:31 a.m.

The police are investigating both incidents. It is not yet clear whether they were linked.