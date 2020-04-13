5G arson: Another transmission mast torched

The police are investigating a fire at a transmission mast on Centaurusweg in Tilburg. The already burnt-out fire was discovered by a passerby on Saturday. "Because there have been more fires like this lately, we are doing forensic investigation," a police spokesperson said to Omroep Brabant. According to the broadcaster, seven transmission towers have been set on fire in the Netherlands over the past days.

The fire was relatively small and the police believe it went out by itself. The fire brigade did not have to be called in. The police can't say exactly when the fire was set.

Multiple telecom towers were torched in the Netherlands over the past days, including two in Oudenbosch, two in Veldhoven, one in Groningen, and one in Liessel. The arson appears to be aimed at stopping the rollout of the 5G network, which many fake news reports linked to the spread of the coronavirus, according to RTL Nieuws. The theory that 5G destroys the immune system is widely shared on social media. There is no scientific evidence to support this.

A man was recently arrested for breaking the fence around Leeuwarden Airbase. He told the police that he wanted to remove the 5G network posts at the base, Dagblad van het Noorden reports. Vandals have also targeted telecom masts in Great Britain.