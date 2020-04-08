Residents missing visits to Efteling, Rijksmuseum most during social distancing

Easter weekend is traditionally the start of the tourist attraction season in the Netherlands. But due to the coronavirus and measures in place to curb its spread, Netherlands residents can now only think about the attraction they would have been visiting under normal circumstances.

Amusement park Efteling is the most missed attraction in the Netherlands. And the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam is the most missed educational attraction, according to a survey among 1,600 people for a report published by brand consultancy Hendrik Beerda.

"While the Easter weekend is traditionally the starting point of the attraction season, all attractions are now deserted," the agency said, noting that the ongoing crisis is a "financial drama" for amusement parks, museums, and zoos. Of the top ten attractions in the Netherlands, seven of those Dutch residents miss the most are zoos.

Many museums have also looked for more creative ways to stay connected to their patrons. "More and more museums are opening their doors online so that the exhibitions can still be visited," the consultancy firm said.

The top 10 amusement parks, zoos and attractions Netherlands residents are missing at the moment:

Efteling Rotterdam Zoo Wildlands Adventure Zoo Emmen Beekse Bergen Apenheul Burgers' Zoo Ouwehands Zoo Rhenen Artis Keukenhof Walibi Holland

Top 10 educational attraction most missed:

Rijksmuseum Amsterdam Anne Frank House Nederlands Openluchtmuseum Naturalis Madurodam Spoorwegmuseum NEMO Science Museum Beeld en Geluid Zuiderzee Museum Corpus

The measures in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 mean that the Netherlands' attractions are closed and abandoned. Below are drone videos showing the empty attractions.