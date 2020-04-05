One Amsterdam restaurant hit by bullets in 3 incidents; One hurt in Hoogeveen shooting;

One restaurant in Amsterdam Oost was struck by gunfire three separate times in a one-week period leading up to Saturday. There were no injuries in any of the incidents on Borneosteiger.

In the most recent case, which took place Saturday at about 3:10 a.m., the glass front door was destroyed after having been hit by several bullets. A bullet hole was easily visible in another front glass windowpane.

The Syrian restaurant, Sham, was also shot at on Friday morning at around 6:20 a.m., and on March 28 at about 4 a.m. The owner of the restaurant also told newspaper Parool that a break-in attempt occurred during the same period.

Mayor Femke Halsema ordered the restaurant closed in the interest of public safety. The restaurant owner believed an ongoing business dispute dating back to 2017 could be a motive for the shooting.

The same location was hit in an armed robbery back in May 2013, when it was under different ownership. Three masked men, including one holding a gun, forced the staff at Steiger1 to hand over cash just after the restaurant closed.

Hoogeveen shooting leaves one hurt, one in custody

A 23-year-old Rotterdam man was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Hoogeveen, police confirmed in a statement. A resident in the Drenthe town was apprehended for the shooting soon after.

Paramedics and police officers were dispatched to the scene at about 1:10 a.m. when witnesses said they found the injured man on the street. He was conscious when first responders arrived, and was then transported to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Authorities said a 36-year-old from Hoogeveen was detained in the shooting after officers searched a home on Adriaan Baasstraat, the same street where the wounded man was found. Police asked for witnesses to come forward to help close the investigation, which could lead to more arrests.