Intensive care units now treating 1,220 for Covid-19

There were 1,220 people being treated in intensive care units for Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus, as of 8:50 a.m. on Saturday. The reported total includes 42 people suspected of having the disease, but who have not yet tested positive, according to nonprofit intensive care organization NICE.

The total is an increase of 22 over figures released at about the same time on Saturday. Preliminary figures showed that 57 people were admitted to ICU on Friday, a figure that will rise as the busiest hospitals and medical facilities get caught up on reporting data.

Intensive care units in the Netherlands have treated 1,720 patients who tested positive for coronavirus and developed Covid-19 since February 27. It includes 248 people who died in ICU, and 71 people who were treated and discharged.

The Netherlands has 1,600 beds operational in intensive care units. Between 500 and 600 are normally needed for urgent and emergency care patients who do not have Covid-19.

Nearly 75,415 people have been tested for coronavirus in the Netherlands, of which 15,723 tested positive, data released by public health agency RIVM showed.