Almost all Dutch say they're sticking to anti-coronavirus rules

Almost all Netherlands residents say that they adhere to the rules and regulations in place to curb the spread of coronavirus Covid-19, according to a survey of more than 2,300 Dutch by I&O Research and the University of Twente. 99 percent of respondents said the keep 1.5 meters apart, 97 percent wash their hands more often, and 93 percent stay home as much as possible, NOS reports.

The results of this survey is published just before a sunny weekend that has the government concerned about crowds again flocking to beaches and parks. "It is extremely important that we stick to the agreements not only during the week, but also during the weekends," Rutte said on Thursday.

The researchers found that whether or not people adhere to measures depends mainly on whether they believe the measures are effective. It is therefore important that proper information is provided about why measures are in place. The population of the Netherlands broadly supports the approach to the coronavirus. 88 percent of people are satisfied with it. Among healthcare workers, even 94 percent are satisfied and 78 percent think the measures are going far enough.

81 percent of Netherlands residents consider it unlikely that they will get the coronavirus themselves. 38 percent think that they will become really sick if the do get the virus. Women and vulnerable people worry more about this. Half of Dutch said that they reprimand others for not following the rules in place to curb this disease.

Three quarters of people with 'crucial professions' who have to keep working throughout the crisis - healthcare workers, teachers, people in the food supply chain, etc. - say they feel sufficiently or more than sufficiently appreciated. They receive compliments and thanks from patients, friends, customers, acquaintances, and see supportive messages in the media. The support of politicians and the Royal Family is also appreciated. But there are also crucial workers who wonder why it took a crisis to gain this recognition and appreciation. "Suddenly attention is paid to work that is otherwise taken for granted by many people," one respondent said.

According to the results of the survey, nearly half of young people between the ages of 18 and 24 feel more lonely because of the crisis. The same is true for 22 percent of older people aged 65 and over. The researchers think the higher loneliness among young people has to do with the fact that young people are more socially active, so their lives changed more when social distancing rules were implemented. Older people participate in fewer activities, so their lives changed less.