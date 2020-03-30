Gov't to extend Covid-19 measures: report

The government is going to extend the measures in place to curb the spread of coronavirus Covid-19. These measures were initially implemented until April 6th. Until when they will be in place will be announced on Tuesday, various Dutch media report.

The cabinet will meet with experts and advisers on Tuesday. After that the Ministerial Crisis Management Committee will gather, followed by a press conference by Prime Minister Mark Rutte and the other Minsters involved, according to NOS. The press conference is expected at around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

It is not yet clear exactly which measures will be extended. Measures currently in place until April 6 include the closure of schools, restaurant and museums.

Minister Arie Slob for Primary and Secondary Education hinted last week that schools may be closed longer than April 6. His Ministry already announced that the central exams for all school levels are canceled this year. Instead students will pass or fail based on their school exams. Schools were also given longer - until early June - to organize these exams.

The ban on all events that require a permit will not be affected by the extension. This ban will stay in place until at least June 1st, Prime Minister Rutte said last week.

On Sunday, Jaco Wallinga of the RIVM told NOS that the measures against the spread of the coronavirus were effective, but less so than the health institute had hoped. "In the most likely scenario, there will be 2,500 patients in intensive care in mid-April. That is quite a shift from last week," Wallinga said to the broadcaster.