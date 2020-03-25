First Dutch fined for violating ban on gatherings

The police in Westervoort and Duiven, Gelderland, have fined five people for not adhering to rules in place to curb the spread of coronavirus Covid-19. The culprits involved formed groups of three or more people and did not stay the required 1.5 meters away from each other.

"Young people do not take the rules of conduct seriously. The time for warnings has passed," the police said on Facebook. According to Omroep Gelderland, the five culprits were fined 104 euros each.

The Duiven police posted a photo on Facebook showing a group of young people playing football together. "But we were in many places where people don't keep a distance from each other," the Duvien police said.

The police will keep monitoring the situation and asked locals again to "use common sense".