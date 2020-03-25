First Dutch fined for violating ban on gatherings

By Janene Pieters on March 25, 2020 - 13:34
Covid-19: Sign in Amsterdam's Oosterpark instructing people to stay 1.5 meters apart
Covid-19: Sign in Amsterdam's Oosterpark instructing people to stay 1.5 meters apartNL TimesNL Times

The police in Westervoort and Duiven, Gelderland, have fined five people for not adhering to rules in place to curb the spread of coronavirus Covid-19. The culprits involved formed groups of three or more people and did not stay the required 1.5 meters away from each other.

"Young people do not take the rules of conduct seriously. The time for warnings has passed," the police said on Facebook. According to Omroep Gelderland, the five culprits were fined 104 euros each. 

The Duiven police posted a photo on Facebook showing a group of young people playing football together. "But we were in many places where people don't keep a distance from each other," the Duvien police said. 

The police will keep monitoring the situation and asked locals again to "use common sense". 

Tags: 

Related stories

Coronavirus Covid-19

Netherlands now home to 6,412 coronavirus patients, up 15%; 80 more patients died

Medical masks

Medical masks the new favorite for thefts, scams

collegas-op-straat

Police impressed by Dutch sticking to coronavirus rules, prepared to enforce lock down

Dutch police car

Chloroquine maker under 24-hour security; Drug used to treat some Covid-19 patients

Covid-19: Sign in Amsterdam's Oosterpark instructing people to stay 1.5 meters apart

Covid-19: Government clarifies ban on gatherings

Gavel with lady justice in the background

Covid-19: Trials, MP debates canceled, NL stops taking in asylum seekers