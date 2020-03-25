Contactless payment limits raised during coronavirus crisis

By Janene Pieters on March 25, 2020 - 10:20
Contactless payment
The Netherlands' Payments Association is increasing the maximum amount for which you can use contactless payment without inserting your PIN. During the coronavirus crisis, consumers can pay up to and including 50 euros using contactless payment methods without having to touch the payment terminal. The usual limit is 25 euros. 

The Payments Association will remotely update the roughly 380 thousand payment terminals in the Netherlands for this change in transaction limit. The new transaction limit is expected to be active on more than 75 percent of payment terminals from Wednesday. 

Sandra Molenaar of consumers' association Consumentenbond is pleased with this increase. "The fewer consumers who have to touch a payment terminal to enter their PIN, the better."

