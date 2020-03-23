Covid-19 vaccine developed in Leiden won't be tested in NL: report

American medical group Johnson & Johnson is working with over 100 people in Leiden on a vaccine against coronavirus Covid-19, but this vaccine will likely not be tested in the Netherlands. The rules for clinical tests on humans are stricter in the Netherlands than in other countries, and the group wants to avoid delays, Financieele Dagblad reports.

"We choose the fastest and best way," Janssen, the pharmaceutical subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, said to the newspaper after questions about where the vaccine will be tested. This will likely happen in the United States and the United Kingdom. 

Following Dutch procedures to test the vaccine here will simply take too long for how urgently this vaccine is needed, according to the company. 

