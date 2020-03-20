Four years in prison for cooking meth on Moerdijk boat

By Janene Pieters on March 20, 2020 - 12:50
Drug lab found on a cargo boat in Moerdijk, 10 May 2019
Drug lab found on a cargo boat in Moerdijk, 10 May 2019Photo: Politie

The court sentenced three Mexican men to four years in prison for producing crystal meth on an inland boat in Moerdijk. The captain and owner of the boat was sentenced to 32 months in prison, Omroep Brabant reports

The lab was discovered in the port of Moerdijk in May last year. It was the first drug lab on a boat found in the Netherlands. The boat started sinking halfway through the police investigation at the scene, causing the police to believe it had been boobytrapped.

The court considered it proven that the three men from Mexico cooked crystal meth in the "floating drug lab" for about 10 weeks. "That is the most dangerous drug currently on the market. Extremely addictive," the judge noted. According to the court, the suspects were not "the big bosses" behind the laboratory, but they weren't mere lackeys either. "It is a dangerous chemical process and you need to know what you are doing," the court said.

Ship owner and captain Cor B. claimed not to know exactly what the Mexican men were doing on his ship. He thought the laboratory was for producing pills, he said. But as he also lived on the ship, the court considered this implausible. "He was well aware that what was happening on his ship was highly questionable, illegal and related to the production of hard drugs"

B.'s sentence is lower than the others', because while he was an accomplice, there is no evidence that he participated in the production of hard drugs, according to the court. 

 

Tags: 

Related stories

Jail

First Dutch prison inmate diagnosed with coronavirus

Investigators at the scene of a mass shooting in a tram on 24 Oktoberplein in Utrecht, 18 March 2010

Life in prison for mass shooting in Utrecht tram

Cybercrime

Coronavirus scams revealed in new police warning

Flowers and candles left at the scene of a mass shooting on 24 Oktoberplein in Utrecht on 18 March 2019

Suspect in Utrecht mass shooting removed from court over snide comment to victim

Football stickers sent to a boy beaten up at a store

Suspect jailed for striking 10-year-old over football stickers promotion

Hague police officer

Rotterdam, Amsterdam see mass increase in weapon incidents involving minors