Two more hospital workers diagnosed with Covid-19

Another two hospital workers have tested positive for coronavirus Covid-19 - a nurse working at the Catharina Hospital in Eindhoven, and a doctor's assistant working at the Jeroen Bosch Hospital in Den Bosch, the hospitals involved announced. Both new patients are quarantined at home, NOS reports.

The doctor's assistant a the Jeroen Bosch Hospital was in contact with a man from Kerkwijk in Gelderland, who was admitted with flu like symptoms on Friday and diagnosed with Covid-19 on Tuesday. The doctor's assistant started showing symptoms on Tuesday, and a test showed that he too had the virus. He lives in Den Bosch and is in home quarantine.

The eight patients in the oncology department who had contact with the doctor's assistant on Tuesday, are also on isolation. The man's colleagues were asked to monitor their health.

The nurse in Eindhoven likely contracted the virus from a patient who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. The 13 patients in the surgery department of the Catharina Hospital, where the nurse works, are being treated in isolation and tested for the virus. No new patients will be admitted to the ward for the time being. A contact investigation was launched for the patients and staff members of the department.

The nurse is in home quarantine. The hospital stressed that surgeries can continue as normal and that care in all other departments remains unaffected.

On Wednesday, an employee of the OLVG hospital in Amsterdam tested positive for the virus. The Netherlands' second patient, an Amsterdam woman living in Diemen, works at the Amsterdam UMC.

According to public health institute RIVM's latest official figures, from Wednesday afternoon, a total of 38 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Netherlands, a jump from 23 on Tuesday.