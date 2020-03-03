Netherlands coronavirus total rises to 24 with new Covid-19 cases confirmed

Public health institute RIVM confirmed six new coronavirus diagnoses in the Netherlands. These patients were reported to the RIVM on Monday and are all currently quarantined at home, the health service said. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also updated its travel advice for Japan due to the virus.

According to the RIVM, a total of 24 people have now been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Netherlands. "Almost all persons diagnosed with the coronavirus are travelers from northern Italy or are family contacts of a previous patient," the health service said. "The source of the infection is still unknown for a few patients. This is still under investigation."

Local departments of municipal health service GGD are currently investigating who the new patients were in contact with.

A spokesperson for the RIVM told NL Times that around 200 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the country so far. The service is working on an interactive map so that Netherlands residents can better track affected areas.

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs updated its travel advice for Japan on Tuesday, warning that the Asian country has taken some far-reaching measures to limit the spread of Covid-19. Large public events have mostly been canceled. Schools, universities, and a number of museums are closed for the time being. And an emergency situation was decreed in the province of Hokkaido "New measures can't be ruled out and the situation can change quickly. Take this into account when planning your trip," the Dutch Ministry advised.

The RIVM will also update its advisory for Japan, based on guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO), a spokesperson for the health service said to NL Times. That means that people who recently visited Japan and have even mild respiratory symptoms will be advised to stay at home and monitor their health.

On Monday afternoon, the RIVM confirmed a total of 18 Covid-19 cases in the Netherlands. Since then it became known that a 5-year-old boy from Alphen aan den Rijn, and a resident of Haarlem were diagnosed with the virus. The Red Cross Hospital in Beverwijk also shut down its ICU due to a possible infection.

The municipality of Eindhoven also announced that a resident of the city has been diagnosed with Covid-19. According to the municipality, the woman was likely infected while traveling with family in Italy. She is related to a previously confirmed Covid-19 patient in Helmond.