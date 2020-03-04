Cocaine worth €1.8 million found on ship in Amsterdam

By Jamie de Geir on March 4, 2020 - 16:30
Police speedboat
Police speedboat Photo: Politie

An investigation into a ship in the Mercuriushaven in Amsterdam uncovered 37 kilograms of cocaine. Authorities estimated the value of the drugs to be €1.8 million, a spokesperson from the Fiscal Information and Investigation Service (FIOD) told NL Times.

The cocaine was found in backpacks on the vessel, which had originated from Brazil. At the time of the investigation, the ship was being used to transport animal feed, FIOD said.

There were no arrests made in the case as of Wednesday morning. The investigation was being handled by a Hit and Run Cargo Team (HARC) in Amsterdam.

Several Dutch authorities provide staff and investigators to the HARC teams to cooperate and share information across agencies. HARC teams are a collaboration between the FIOD, customs officials, the harbor police, and the Public Prosecution Service.

Tags: 

Related stories

Over 5,000 kg of cocaine seized in Costa Rica before shipment to Rotterdam, 15 February 2020

Video: Costa Rica’s biggest-ever cocaine bust was headed to Netherlands

Metis Montessori Lyceum in Amsterdam Oost

Amsterdam teen, 16, killed in Alphen aan den Rijn stabbing

Bitcoin cryptocurrency and euros

Two arrested for money laundering using cryptocurrency; One tied to Bestmixer.io shutdown

Hague police officer

Thieves with explosives target ATMs in Amsterdam, Utrecht grocery stores

50,000 ecstasy pills found on a Dutch driver near Frankfurt, 12 Feb 2020

Dutch man caught in Germany with 50,000 ecstasy pills

aanhouding-handboeien-2

"Illegal banker" arrested for millions in money laundering