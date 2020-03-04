Cocaine worth €1.8 million found on ship in Amsterdam

An investigation into a ship in the Mercuriushaven in Amsterdam uncovered 37 kilograms of cocaine. Authorities estimated the value of the drugs to be €1.8 million, a spokesperson from the Fiscal Information and Investigation Service (FIOD) told NL Times.

The cocaine was found in backpacks on the vessel, which had originated from Brazil. At the time of the investigation, the ship was being used to transport animal feed, FIOD said.

There were no arrests made in the case as of Wednesday morning. The investigation was being handled by a Hit and Run Cargo Team (HARC) in Amsterdam.

Several Dutch authorities provide staff and investigators to the HARC teams to cooperate and share information across agencies. HARC teams are a collaboration between the FIOD, customs officials, the harbor police, and the Public Prosecution Service.