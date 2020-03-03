Videos: Meteor lights up Netherlands, Belgium skies

People from across the Netherlands and several places in Belgium reported seeing a very bright flash of light at around 00:40 a.m. on Tuesday. The flash was caused by a meteor moving through the atmosphere from an easterly direction, according to NOS.

On social media, mentions of the meteor came from all over the Netherlands - from Texel to Limburg. People reported that the flash of green-blue light lit up entire rooms or gardens. Some Nijmegen residents happened to catch the meteor on video through their living room window. A motorist in Eindhoven filmed the meteor racing towards the earth's surface.

Wauw! Net viel er een meteoriet of vuurbal of vallende ster of vallende UFO of wat dan ook en het staat op beeld #meteoriet #vallendester #vuurbal #aaaargh #nijmegen pic.twitter.com/MlkK3udK57 — deBakkertjes (@bakkertjesvlog) March 2, 2020

Whether the meteor burned up in the atmosphere, or actually landed on the earth somewhere, is not clear. If it did land, it is called a meteorite. On average, a meteorite hits the earth every day. But in most cases it lands in an ocean or an uninhabited area, according to the broadcaster.