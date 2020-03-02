Seventh straight year with almost no ice; Second warmest winter on record

By Janene Pieters on March 2, 2020 - 14:25
A cloudy day in Amsterdam
A cloudy day in AmsterdamPhoto: alxbaev/DepositPhotos

This was the seventh consecutive winter in which temperatures in the Netherlands did not drop to -10 degrees Celsius or lower at the weather station in De Bilt, according to Weeronline. This winter was also the second warmest winter since temperature measurements started in 1901, and included the wettest February on record. 

According to Weeronline, the last time temperatures dropped to -10, described as 'severe frost', in the Netherlands was on January 25th, 2013. Before 2013, it never happened that there was no severe frost for more than three years in a row.

In the mid-1900's there was severe frost in De Bilt an average of four times in the period from end November to beginning March. That has since decreased to an average of just over once. "And at the end of this century, it will be normal for the winter to not have severe frost," Weeronline said, calling this a "characteristic of global warming."

With an average temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius, this winter was also the second warmest winter since temperature measurements started in the Netherlands in 1901, meteorological institute KNMI said. The record for mildest winter is held by that of 2006/7 with an average temperature of 6.6 degrees. The usual average for winters in the Netherlands is 3.4 degrees. 

The lowest temperature of this winter was -5.4 degrees measured in Maastricht on January 21st. The highest temperature was 18.1 degrees measured on February 16th, which went into the record books as the hottest February 16th ever in the Netherlands - the second heat record broken in 2020. 

Tags: 

Related stories

Water clogged several streets in Amsterdam Oost

Wettest February ever, and nearly the warmest on record

Winter Storm Dennis hits Amsterdam Oost

Strong winds trigger code yellow warning; rainy days ahead

Pic taken during Carnaval in Delft on a windy, stormy day when most events were moved indoors, February 2016

Weather alert issued for strong gusts tonight; Weekend storm repeat could dampen Carnaval festivities

Icy road

Snowfall expected to impact morning rush hour

Storm clouds over the Dordrecht inner harbor

Storm Dennis and spring-like temperatures in NL on Sunday

Carnaval parade

Strong winds warning for western provinces; Breda Carnival parade to continue as planned