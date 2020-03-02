Performer found killed in his home; No arrests announced by police

A man found dead in his home in Boxmeer, Noord-Brabant early Monday morning likely died as the result of a crime, police said. Few details were released in the case, with Boxmeer residents concerned by a stabbing during a home invasion robbery there last week, and another stabbing in front of the town hall the week prior.

Authorities did not confirm the identity of the victim on Monday, though they said he resided at the home on Steenstraat where he was found. Sources told broadcaster Omroep Brabant the victim is 56-year-old Frank Schrijen, known to many in the region for his comedic spoken word performances during the Carnaval festivities.

He first started performing as a "tonprater" at the Boxmeer event 40 years ago, the broadcaster said, and made multiple appearances in Helmond, Limburg, and elsewhere. Several messages posted in comments on his Facebook page expressed shock and grief, with one calling the death "incomprehensible."

Schrijen's death is the major serious violent crime in Boxmeer since Feb. 21. One resident after another told the broadcaster that they were shocked such a "special" person could be killed. "I do not understand it," one woman said. "Everyone is so sweet in Boxmeer."

Last Wednesday, one man was stabbed during a robbery at a home on Boterbloem, police said. "The victim was urgently transported to an area hospital by helicopter," police said at the time. Authorities conducted an "extensive forensic investigation" in that case, asking the public to also provide any helpful tips or camera images.

The small town of fewer than 30 thousand residents was also shaken by a nighttime stabbing in front of the town hall on Raadhuisplein that left a 49-year-old man wounded. Officers believed he was stabbed during a fight on Feb. 21. "He went to the hospital himself and was released from the hospital after he was treated," police said in a statement. They also asked for the public's health in solving that case.

There were no arrests announced in either of the three cases.