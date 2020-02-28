Dutch King's State visit to Indonesia to continue as planned

King Willem-Alexander's state visit to Indonesia from 10 to 13 March will not be canceled over coronavirus concerns for the time being, government information service RVD said. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is examining the situation on a daily basis, but for now assumes the visit will continue as planned, ANP reports.

The same applies to a trade mission led by Minister Sigrid Kaag for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. The trade mission will happen at the same time as the King's state visit.

Indonesia has not yet reported any Covid-19 infections, making it an exception in Southeast Asia. In Malaysia and Singapore, for example, there have been a few dozen coronavirus cases. .

Ann Vossen, a virologist at Leiden hospital LUMC, is doubtful about Indonesia's clean slate, she said on Thursday, according to the news wire. She thinks this is more a case of poor detection than there really not being any Covid-19 infections in Indonesia.