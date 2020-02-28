Covid-19 quarantines expand at border with new case in Germany; More Dutch stuck abroad

A woman in Aachen in Germany, just across the border from Kerkrade, was diagnosed with the coronavirus Covid-19 on Friday. A hotel in Abu Dhabi was placed under quarantine, also due to the virus. At least a few Dutch people are among the guests now stuck in the hotel.

The Aachen woman is currently in quarantine at her home, 1Limburg reports. The German authorities believe she contracted the virus while attending carnival festivities in Gangelt. Other carnival attendees are also in quarantine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently figuring out how many Dutch tourists are staying at the Abu Dhabi hotel. "Our embassy has contact with the local authorities and stands ready to help if needed," the Ministry said.

Dutch guests in the hotel are advised to follow the directions of the local authorities, the Ministry said.

This is the third hotel in which Dutch tourists are currently quarantined due to Covid-19. Holiday makers staying at hotel H10 Costa Adeje Palace on Tenerife and Grand Hotel Europa in Innsbruck are also currently confined to their hotels, after guests were diagnosed with the virus. As far as is known, none of the Dutch tourists have been infected.