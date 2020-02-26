Two new coronavirus cases in quarantined Tenerife hotel with 13 Dutch

By Janene Pieters on February 26, 2020 - 08:20
Hotels on Tenerife
Hotels on Tenerife

Two more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus Covid-19 at hotel H10 Costa Adeje Palace on Tenerife. The hotel on the Canary Island was quarantined on Tuesday after another two guests tested positive for the virus, NOS reports.

All four guests who tested positive for Covid-19 are from Italy. On Tuesday a doctor from northern Italy, where there's been a coronavirus outbreak, and his wife were diagnosed with the virus. The two Italians diagnosed on Wednesday traveled to the Canary Island with the couple, according to the broadcaster.

All four patients are being cared for in quarantine.

The hotel currently has around a thousand guests, including 13 Dutch.

