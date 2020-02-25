At least 7 Dutch in Canary Island hotel quarantined over coronavirus

A hotel on the Canary Island of Tenerife was placed under quarantine on Tuesday after one of its guests was diagnosed with coronavirus Covid-19. Around a thousand guests are currently staying in the H10 Costa Adja Palace hotel, including at least seven Dutch, NOS reports.

The hotel guest diagnosed with Covid-19 is a doctor from Italy. According to Europa Press, he comes from an area in northern Italy where hundreds of people have been infected with the virus. When he became sick, he went to a clinic on the island, where he is currently being treated. A sample of his blood was sent to a laboratory in Madrid to confirm the corona diagnosis.

Guests of the hotel found a note pushed under their door informing them to stay in their rooms for health reasons.

Here is the actual note for those interested to see it. pic.twitter.com/UCAetoDZNv — Edward S Sanders (@CRckRestaurant) February 25, 2020

Travel agencies Corendon, TUI and Sunweb all offer trips with stays in the affected hotel.