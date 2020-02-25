At least 7 Dutch in Canary Island hotel quarantined over coronavirus

By Janene Pieters on February 25, 2020 - 12:39
Tenerife island
Tenerife islandhappyalexDepositPhotosDeposit Photos

A hotel on the Canary Island of Tenerife was placed under quarantine on Tuesday after one of its guests was diagnosed with coronavirus Covid-19. Around a thousand guests are currently staying in the H10 Costa Adja Palace hotel, including at least seven Dutch, NOS reports.

The hotel guest diagnosed with Covid-19 is a doctor from Italy. According to Europa Press, he comes from an area in northern Italy where hundreds of people have been infected with the virus. When he became sick, he went to a clinic on the island, where he is currently being treated. A sample of his blood was sent to a laboratory in Madrid to confirm the corona diagnosis.

Guests of the hotel found a note pushed under their door informing them to stay in their rooms for health reasons. 

Travel agencies Corendon, TUI and Sunweb all offer trips with stays in the affected hotel. 

Tags: 

Related stories

Satellite image of a sandstorm covering the Canary Islands, 22 and 23 February 2020

Sand storm had Dutch tourists trapped on Canary Islands

Rome

Netherlands issues new Italy travel warning over coronavirus cases

Schiphol Amsterdam

39 Dutch stuck on cruise over coronavirus fears return to Schiphol

Diamond Princess

More coronavirus infections on cruise ship with 5 Dutch

Police

Dutch-Chinese woman attacked after asking others to stop singing coronavirus-song

Kids raising their hands in class

Drenthe schools want kids who vacationed in Italy to be tested for coronavirus